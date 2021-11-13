UrduPoint.com

Bundestag President Urges Germans To Avoid Big Christmas, New Year Events Amid COVID Surge

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Bundestag President Urges Germans to Avoid Big Christmas, New Year Events Amid COVID Surge

The president of the Bundestag Barbel Bas told German citizens on Saturday to stay away from large-scale Christmas and New Year celebrations this winter, amid an influx of positive COVID-19 cases

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The president of the Bundestag Barbel Bas told German citizens on Saturday to stay away from large-scale Christmas and New Year celebrations this winter, amid an influx of positive COVID-19 cases.

Bas asked her countrymen media group to "refrain from large-scale events" like carnivals and Christmas celebrations in the leadup to the festive season in an interview with Funke.

"All citizens must decide for themselves whether they want to take part in Christmas celebrations or carnivals this winter," she added.

She noted that the so-called 2G rule, which provides access to venues such as restaurants, clubs and bars only to people who are fully vaccinated or have survived COVID-19 infection in the past six months, should undoubtedly remain in place.

The rules were initially introduced on Monday and now prevent unvaccinated people who possess a negative COVID-19 test from accessing such venues.

Federal Minister of Interior, Building and Community Horst Seehofer told the Augsburger Allgemeinen Zeitung newspaper that COVID-19 restrictions must be strengthened. He noted that he hopes a nationwide regulation will be adopted next week.

On November 12, the country introduced free-of-charge COVID-19 tests for all citizens amid a surge in positive cases.

Germany is facing its fourth wave of infections. On Thursday it announced an all-time record of over 50,000 COVID-19 cases recorded within 24 hours. The country administered over 114 million COVID-19 vaccination doses and inoculated 67.4% of the population.

