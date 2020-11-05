UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bundestag Rejects Belarus Presidential Election Results, Denies Lukashenko's Legitimacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Bundestag Rejects Belarus Presidential Election Results, Denies Lukashenko's Legitimacy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The German parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution rejecting the results of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, denying the legitimacy of President Alexander Lukashenko and calling for a new vote with the participation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observers.

"The declaration has been adopted; the SPD [Social Democratic Party of Germany], Alliance 90/The Greens, CDU/CSU [Christian-democratic and pro-European political alliance], FDP [Free Democratic Party] voted in support, the AfD [Alternative for Germany] voted against and the Left party abstained," Bundestag Vice-President Claudia Roth said.

According to the Bundestag resolution, the elections were neither free nor fair.

"The new term of Alexander Lukashenko is thus deprived of any democratic legitimization," the document read.

The German lawmakers also condemned the violence exerted by the law enforcers against protesters and called for the immediate release of those detained for political motives.

"Allow fair and free elections under international supervision through the OSCE or other relevant institutions," the resolution added.

The Bundestag further welcomed the EU sanctions that were imposed against Belarus in early October and called for new sanctions against Lukashenko and his allies.

"The way out of the crisis in Belarus may lie in the creation of a round table with the involvement of a broad alliance of representatives of civil society," the resolution said, adding that there was a need for mediation efforts, including within the OSCE, as well as with the participation of Russia.

The lawmakers appealed to the Federal government, asking to provide financial support to the Belarusian protesters who have suffered from violence and help independent media.

Anti-government protests in Belarus, triggered by Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Russia Europe Parliament Vote Civil Society German Alliance Belarus May August October Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

36 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

36 minutes ago

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

60 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

1 hour ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

60 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.