UrduPoint.com

Bundestag To Vote On New German Chancellor On December 8

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:04 PM

Bundestag to vote on new German Chancellor on December 8

The German Bundestag is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany in a vote on December 8, the parliament said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The German Bundestag is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany in a vote on December 8, the parliament said.

The German legislature sent journalists an invitation to a meeting on December 8 "for the upcoming election of the Federal Chancellor.

"

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is widely expected to become the new cancellor. He leads a coalition of Social Democrats with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which was formed after the September 26 elections to the Bundestag. The incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel will terminate her powers with the appointment of he successor.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote German Germany Angela Merkel September December Democrats

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

33 minutes ago
 Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: sta ..

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's economy goes into recession

Brazil's economy goes into recession

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan rest seniors for West Indies white ball s ..

Pakistan rest seniors for West Indies white ball series

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Adopts 2022 State Budget With ..

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts 2022 State Budget With 3.5% GDP Deficit

3 minutes ago
 December 1 Coup in Ukraine Predicted by President ..

December 1 Coup in Ukraine Predicted by President Zelenskyy Does Not Happen

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.