Bundestag to vote on new German Chancellor on December 8

The German Bundestag is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany in a vote on December 8, the parliament said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The German Bundestag is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany in a vote on December 8, the parliament said.

The German legislature sent journalists an invitation to a meeting on December 8 "for the upcoming election of the Federal Chancellor.

"

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is widely expected to become the new cancellor. He leads a coalition of Social Democrats with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which was formed after the September 26 elections to the Bundestag. The incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel will terminate her powers with the appointment of he successor.