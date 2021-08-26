UrduPoint.com

Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

The Bundeswehr began the last planned evacuation flights from Afghanistan, three planes with servicemen and local personnel took off from Kabul to Tashkent late on Wednesday and four on Thursday, the dpa agency reported, citing its own information

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Bundeswehr began the last planned evacuation flights from Afghanistan, three planes with servicemen and local personnel took off from Kabul to Tashkent late on Wednesday and four on Thursday, the dpa agency reported, citing its own information.

German soldiers were not injured in the explosion that previously occurred in the airport area in Kabul, the agency also reported, citing information from the Bundeswehr.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Tashkent From Airport

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

15 minutes ago
 Taliban Unaware Who Is Behind Terrorist Attack at ..

Taliban Unaware Who Is Behind Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport - Political Offi ..

1 minute ago
 Italian NGO Hospital in Kabul Receives 60 People I ..

Italian NGO Hospital in Kabul Receives 60 People Injured in Kabul Airport Blasts

1 minute ago
 Iraq May Postpone Snap Parliamentary Elections Unt ..

Iraq May Postpone Snap Parliamentary Elections Until April - Lawmaker

1 minute ago
 Expats playing pivotal role in socio-economic deve ..

Expats playing pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: CCPO

1 minute ago
 Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key ach ..

Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key achievements of govt

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.