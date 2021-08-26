Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

The Bundeswehr began the last planned evacuation flights from Afghanistan, three planes with servicemen and local personnel took off from Kabul to Tashkent late on Wednesday and four on Thursday, the dpa agency reported, citing its own information

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Bundeswehr began the last planned evacuation flights from Afghanistan, three planes with servicemen and local personnel took off from Kabul to Tashkent late on Wednesday and four on Thursday, the dpa agency reported, citing its own information.

German soldiers were not injured in the explosion that previously occurred in the airport area in Kabul, the agency also reported, citing information from the Bundeswehr.