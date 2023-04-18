Bundeswehr Preparing for Possible Evacuation of German Nationals From Sudan - Reports

The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, is working on a possible scenario to evacuate German citizens from Sudan amid the ongoing armed clashes in the African country, media reported on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, is working on a possible scenario to evacuate German citizens from Sudan amid the ongoing armed clashes in the African country, media reported on Tuesday.

"The Bundeswehr possesses special forces, which are preparing for an evacuation operation scenario and are staying on alert for such an occasion," a representative of the Bundeswehr told the German news agency dpa.

Earlier in the day, Shams El Din Kabbashi, a member of Sudan's ruling military council, told Al Arabiya that the Sudanese army had agreed to the 24-hour ceasefire starting from 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

The United Nations estimated the civilian toll of casualties from the clashes in Sudan at over 180 killed and about 1,800 injured, as of Monday.