Bundeswehr Ready For Possible Evacuation Of German Diplomats From Afghanistan - Official

Bundeswehr Ready for Possible Evacuation of German Diplomats From Afghanistan - Official

The Bundeswehr is ready for the possible evacuation of German diplomats from Afghanistan, where the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) continue to advance, a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Bundeswehr is ready for the possible evacuation of German diplomats from Afghanistan, where the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) continue to advance, a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"We maintain close contact with the German Foreign Ministry on the matter. Anyway, the Bundeswehr has prepared forces that can be quickly mobilized in this case [if evacuation is needed], including in a short-term perspective," the spokesman said, stressing that evacuation is a competence of the foreign ministry.

