Bundeswehr To Invest $59Mln In Bases In Afghanistan Despite Potential Troop Exit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bundeswehr to Invest $59Mln in Bases in Afghanistan Despite Potential Troop Exit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The German Armed Forces, Bundeswehr, continues investing in military facilities in Afghanistan and plans to allocate nearly 50 million Euros ($59 million) for the construction of bases despite a possible withdrawal of troops in the foreseeable future, the Spiegel newspaper reported on Friday, citing Bundeswehr's internal documents.

Earlier in the day, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported that the German Defense Ministry is considering a complete withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan in less than four months. A defense official told the newspaper that Berlin mulled withdrawing troops even before a similar announcement was made from Washington.

According to Spiegel, Bundeswehr plans to allocate funds for the construction of two bases ” one in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif city and another one in the Kunduz province. In particular, the construction of premises for Heryon-type drones and ground infrastructure for NH90 helicopters, which will replace old CH-53 models in December, is planned.

The Defense Ministry is set to go ahead with investment plans as the timing of the withdrawal of troops is not yet determined, while the military requires new infrastructure for security reasons, the newspaper continued. Spiegel also reported that Berlin recently canceled other Afghanistan-related defense projects worth almost 20 million euros.

Earlier this week, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that the US would cut the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15 in line with President Donald Trump's initiative, adding that the complete withdrawal of the military personnel is expected by May 2021. Miller also said he had already briefed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the plans.

