BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The last plane of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) left the airspace of Afghanistan, the military evacuation operation has been completed, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The last [aircraft] A400M of the Bundeswehr left the airspace of Afghanistan, it departed from Kabul at 18.20. The military evacuation operation has been completed," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry noted that the protection of German servicemen was "a priority", they all went home safely.

Today's attacks in Kabul indicated that the continuation of the evacuation operation is impossible, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters in Berlin.

"In my mind, I am with those who, after our last departure from Kabul, are in Afghanistan and Kabul.

For them, the collapse of this air bridge is of great concern. Therefore, after the end of the military evacuation, we continue to bear responsibility. The attacks that we saw tonight, which I warned about in recent days and this morning, clearly indicated that the extension of the operation in Kabul was not possible. The level of security in place and the decision of the Taliban [recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia] to refuse to continue [evacuation] after August 31 made this impossible," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier that Germany would continue negotiations with the Taliban in order to evacuate people from Afghanistan.