UrduPoint.com

Bundeswehr's Last Plane Leaves Afghanistan, Military Evacuation Over - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Bundeswehr's Last Plane Leaves Afghanistan, Military Evacuation Over - Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The last plane of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) left the airspace of Afghanistan, the military evacuation operation has been completed, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The last [aircraft] A400M of the Bundeswehr left the airspace of Afghanistan, it departed from Kabul at 18.20. The military evacuation operation has been completed," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry noted that the protection of German servicemen was "a priority", they all went home safely.

Today's attacks in Kabul indicated that the continuation of the evacuation operation is impossible, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters in Berlin.

"In my mind, I am with those who, after our last departure from Kabul, are in Afghanistan and Kabul.

For them, the collapse of this air bridge is of great concern. Therefore, after the end of the military evacuation, we continue to bear responsibility. The attacks that we saw tonight, which I warned about in recent days and this morning, clearly indicated that the extension of the operation in Kabul was not possible. The level of security in place and the decision of the Taliban [recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia] to refuse to continue [evacuation] after August 31 made this impossible," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier that Germany would continue negotiations with the Taliban in order to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Twitter German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel August All From

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

28 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

28 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

28 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

28 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

28 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.