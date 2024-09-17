Buoyant Bangladesh Seek More History In India Test Series
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Fresh from their first-ever Test series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh will chase more cricket history when they face India in Chennai from Thursday.
The 2-0 sweep in Pakistan sparked celebrations at home a month after political turmoil and deadly protests in Bangladesh ousted the autocratic former premier.
But a two-Test series In India is a far more daunting prospect -- Bangladesh have never won any of their 13 previous matches, losing 11 and drawing two.
Both draws came at home, at Chittagong in 2007 and Fatullah in 2015.
"This will be a challenging series for us," visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said ahead of the first Test.
"But after having a good series against Pakistan, there is an extra confidence in our team, as well as among all the people of the country."
India will be strong favourites to sweep the series but Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz all head to Chennai in good form.
Mushfiqur amassed 216 in the Pakistan series while off-spinner Mehidy was the leading bowler with 10 wickets in the two matches.
The shadow of political troubles looms over the matches in Chennai and Kanpur.
Star player Shakib, 37, is a former lawmaker from the ousted ruling party of ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
She fled a student-led revolution, escaping to India by helicopter as protesters marched on her palace, ending 15 years of iron-fisted rule.
Shakib faces a case of alleged murder, accused of culpability in the police killing of protesters.
The left-hander, who bats in the middle-order and bowls spin, went back to England to play county cricket for Surrey after having a key role in Bangladesh's success in Pakistan.
His national teammates have rallied around him.
"As for Shakib, I am hopeful that he will do well," Najmul said.
"He has been in good form with the ball."
Bangladesh unveiled a new pace sensation in Nahid Rana in Pakistan, where the right-arm bowler clocked speeds of more than 146 kph (90 mph).
Uncapped wicketkeeper Jaker Ali comes into the squad in place of fast bowler Shoriful islam, who pulled out with a groin injury.
