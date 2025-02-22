Buoyant Frankfurt Aim For 'perfection' Against League Leaders Bayern
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Despite their best Bundesliga season in decades, Eintracht Frankfurt know only something close to a perfect performance will help topple league leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.
With 22 of 34 games played this Bundesliga campaign, Frankfurt sit third and are on track for their first top-four finish since the 1992-93 season.
Frankfurt's 2022 Europa League win meant a first-ever Champions League participation.
Another crack at the European elite from finishing in the top four this season would be a just reward for Dino Toppmoeller's impressive side, who have rebounded despite the loss of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.
Up next is a trip to Bayern, who are eight points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and on track to win back the Bundesliga title.
Frankfurt will be the underdogs on Sunday but have recent form against the German giants.
Frankfurt held Bayern to a 3-3 draw in October, making them one of only four teams alongside Leverkusen, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund who have taken points off the league leaders this season.
Bayern may have won only one of their past four against Frankfurt, but Eagles captain Kevin Trapp was not getting ahead of himself on Thursday.
"We are third and Bayern are 13 points ahead of us, that speaks volumes.
Trapp said the visitors "must get close to perfection in order to get a point or better there."
Bayern may be sailing in the league but they come into Sunday's game after two straight draws and Trapp said the hosts will fight hard "so that a crisis isn't declared in Munich."
Bayern look set to be without star striker Harry Kane, who was subbed off at half-time in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Celtic.
Frankfurt have their own injury woes, with German defender Robin Koch out and midfielder Mario Goetze in doubt with illness.
Toppmoeller said Friday his side needs "a good plan, a top performance and a bit of luck", along with cool heads, with the coach calling on his charges to exhibit "a high tolerance for frustration".
Elsewhere, Leverkusen travel to last-placed Holstein Kiel hoping to keep their slim hopes of defending their title alive.
Coach Xabi Alonso he knew the odds of overtaking Bayern, who they will meet in the Champions League last 16 after Friday's draw, were slim, but stranger things had happened in football.
"We're not looking so far (into the future)... Everything can happen. There are still many games. There's time for anything."
One to watch: Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)
After establishing himself alongside striker Serhou Guirassy as Dortmund's attacking threats early this season, English winger Jamie Gittens has hit a lull in form.
The 20-year-old has not scored for nine games dating back to mid-January.
Dortmund coach Niko Kovac urged patience with the young winger, telling reporters "Jamie has developed really well, he's playing intensively and we need to find a balance.
"I'm very happy with Jamie, but you understand there can also be a bit of a dip now and again."
Key stats
1,980 - Joshua Kimmich has played every minute of Bayern Munich's 22 league games this season -- a total of 1,980 minutes plus stoppage time in each match -- the only player from the league leaders to do so.
12 in 21 - Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike has 12 goals in 21 league games this season.
0 in 13 - Borussia Dortmund have faced Union Berlin 13 times in all competitions but have never had a draw, winning nine and losing four.
Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)
Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Augsburg, Wolfsburg v Bochum, Mainz v St Pauli, Holstein Kiel v Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (1730)
Sunday
RB Leipzig v Heidenheim, Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830)
