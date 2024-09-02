Open Menu

Buraidah Dates Carnival Blends Heritage, Entertainment

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

Buraidah Dates Carnival offered a variety of activities that blend heritage and entertainment at several locations in Buraidah, according to the carnival's official tour itinerary

Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Buraidah Dates Carnival offered a variety of activities that blend heritage and entertainment at several locations in Buraidah, according to the carnival's official tour itinerary.

This gives visitor the opportunity to explore the city's important historical sites. The Palm Center hosts a range of events, such as virtual reality experiences, exhibitions, visual arts, and competitions.

It also features an auction area where visitors can attend date auctions and even take part in bidding. The heritage farms welcome visitors to delve into the history of the date palm, and present traditional farming tools and techniques, as well as the date harvesting season.

Visitors can also discover the heritage village in the City of Dates, one of the most significant urban economic and tourist attractions in Buraidah.

It is a modern city designed by Qassim Municipality to support the dates sector and related projects. Visitors have the opportunity to wander through a historic date market dating back to 1365 AH, participate in traditional games, explore a palm oasis, join in children's activities, and browse artisan stalls.

The village hosts special events, including transporting date palm seedling on camel back, Bedouin hospitality, photographs of traditional costume, and folk arts. Attendees can also tour the old mosques in the area to admire their Najdi architectural style and intricate mud-brick construction, and explore the rural Aseeb farm in Buraidah, which has a zip line and a date palm promenade.

Related Topics

Market

Recent Stories

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

2 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

4 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

4 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

4 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

4 minutes ago
LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

1 hour ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

4 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From World