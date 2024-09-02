Buraidah Dates Carnival Blends Heritage, Entertainment
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Buraidah Dates Carnival offered a variety of activities that blend heritage and entertainment at several locations in Buraidah, according to the carnival's official tour itinerary.
This gives visitor the opportunity to explore the city's important historical sites. The Palm Center hosts a range of events, such as virtual reality experiences, exhibitions, visual arts, and competitions.
It also features an auction area where visitors can attend date auctions and even take part in bidding. The heritage farms welcome visitors to delve into the history of the date palm, and present traditional farming tools and techniques, as well as the date harvesting season.
Visitors can also discover the heritage village in the City of Dates, one of the most significant urban economic and tourist attractions in Buraidah.
It is a modern city designed by Qassim Municipality to support the dates sector and related projects. Visitors have the opportunity to wander through a historic date market dating back to 1365 AH, participate in traditional games, explore a palm oasis, join in children's activities, and browse artisan stalls.
The village hosts special events, including transporting date palm seedling on camel back, Bedouin hospitality, photographs of traditional costume, and folk arts. Attendees can also tour the old mosques in the area to admire their Najdi architectural style and intricate mud-brick construction, and explore the rural Aseeb farm in Buraidah, which has a zip line and a date palm promenade.
