Open Menu

Burgenstock: Ukraine Summit Venue Used To Hosting Glitterati

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Burgenstock: Ukraine summit venue used to hosting glitterati

Burgenstock, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The uber-plush Burgenstock resort perched high above Switzerland's Lake Lucerne -- the dramatic setting for this weekend's summit on peace in Ukraine -- is well-accustomed to hosting world leaders and movie icons.

The luxurious hotel complex is hosting more than 50 heads of state or government, among delegations from 92 countries, in the hope that its tranquil location and fresh mountain air will provide fitting conditions to find paths towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its third year.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Hotel Switzerland From Government

Recent Stories

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

23 minutes ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

17 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

17 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

17 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

17 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

17 hours ago

More Stories From World