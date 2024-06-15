Burgenstock: Ukraine summit venue used to hosting glitterati

Burgenstock, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The uber-plush Burgenstock resort perched high above Switzerland's Lake Lucerne -- the dramatic setting for this weekend's summit on peace in Ukraine -- is well-accustomed to hosting world leaders and movie icons.

The luxurious hotel complex is hosting more than 50 heads of state or government, among delegations from 92 countries, in the hope that its tranquil location and fresh mountain air will provide fitting conditions to find paths towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its third year.