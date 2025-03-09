Burgeoning E-commerce in China brings opportunities for global businesses

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In Yiwu City, a global small commodity hub in eastern China, Pakistani businessman Rana Sajid found his life's achievements. By importing and exporting commodities worldwide, he has built a prosperous career, providing a comfortable life for himself and his family.

Having settled in China for over 20 years, Sajid has witnessed the rapid evolution of China's commercial sector, benefiting from its convenient and business-friendly environment. In recent years, the digital boom has further propelled his business to new heights.

"Through e-commerce, I can connect with clients on a much broader scale, reaching customers not just locally but across the globe. Platforms like Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo have opened doors to markets I couldn't access before," Sajid told China Economic Net. "What's more transformative is the integration of AI tools like DeepSeek. These tools allow sellers to create professional-quality promotional videos in multiple languages within just 10 minutes. This not only saves time and resources but also helps tailor marketing strategies to specific cultural and linguistic preferences, making it easier to engage with diverse audiences. For instance, I can now target customers in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the middle East simultaneously, all while maintaining a personalized touch."

China has been the world's largest online retail market for 12 consecutive years, offering vast opportunities for both domestic and international businesses. Yiwu, a city with a population of over 1.9 million, including 1.4 million migrants and 18,000 long-term foreign residents, is a microcosm of this thriving ecosystem. The city is home to more than 1.1 million market entities and over 260,000 cross-border e-commerce businesses.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into e-commerce has become a game-changer. In Yiwu alone, nearly 30,000 merchants are already using AI tools to enhance their operations. Last month, an AI-powered promotional platform was launched, offering free services to local businesses.

Meanwhile, in nearby Hangzhou, the government aims to develop over 100 demonstration cases of "AI + cross-border e-commerce" by 2026.

The digital economy has become a focal point in China's development strategy. During the ongoing Two Sessions, the annual meetings of China's top legislative and advisory bodies, policymakers emphasized plans to unleash the creative potential of the digital economy, including goals to foster digital industrial clusters.

"For international businesses, AI tools can generate promotional content tailored to Chinese consumers quickly and cost-effectively," said Yang Debin, a deputy to the National People's Congress and president of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) International Information Technology Association.

According to Muhammad Mustafa, Vice President of China Mexico Cross-border E-commerce Association, the development of digital infrastructure—such as high-speed internet and advanced payment systems—is critical to realizing the full potential of e-commerce.

"This is especially important for rural areas in other countries, where e-commerce adoption remains relatively low," Mustafa noted. "For countries like Pakistan, which has a strong agricultural sector, there is growing demand in China for high-quality agricultural products, including fruits, spices, and meat. Developing efficient supply chains for these products will be a priority."

To support this growing partnership, a cross-border e-commerce talent training program is underway for Pakistani students, entrepreneurs, and experts. The initiative seeks to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

"With expertise in areas like AI-driven logistics, big data analytics and customer relationship management, China can vitalize businesses in countries like Pakistan to compete more effectively in global market," Mohammed said.

APP/asg