Burger King Asks Russian Trade Ministry To Lift Food Embargo On Cheese Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:41 PM

The Russian branch of Burger King fast-food chain has appealed to the Russian Trade Ministry with a request to lift the food embargo on cheese, saying it is difficult for Russian producers to keep up with the demand

"Burger King appealed to the Ministry of Industry and Trade with a request to lift counter-sanctions related to the supply of imported cheese to Russia," the company said in a statement.

The company's communications director noted that Russia's retaliatory food embargo has boosted the development of the cheese-producing industry in the country, and products made by private Russian cheese dairies can rival imported goods in quality.

"However, with the launch of a range of delicious new cheese products that have sparked sales hype... local producers are struggling to keep up with the demand," the senior manager added.

Russia has banned the import of certain types of agricultural products, raw materials and food from several countries in response to sanctions in August 2014. The list includes meats, sausages, fish and seafood, vegetables, fruits, and dairy products. The ban has been expanded until end of 2022.

