Burjanadze's United Georgia Party Yet To Pass Electoral Threshold - Commission

Sun 01st November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Burjanadze's United Georgia Party Yet to Pass Electoral Threshold - Commission

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The United Georgia political party led by a former speaker of the parliament, Nino Burjanadze, has not yet managed to pass the one-percent threshold necessary to win seats in the country's legislature, according to the Central Election Commission's data from 72,45 percent of the polling stations.

Per the commission, United Georgia has received over 11,000 votes or 0.86 percent of the vote, so far.

