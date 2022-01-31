Burkina court suspends Sankara murder trial following coup

A long-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara is being suspended until "the restoration of the constitution", a court said Monday, a week after a military coup

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A long-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara is being suspended until "the restoration of the constitution", a court said Monday, a week after a military coup.

The trial of Sankara's alleged killers was to resume at a military court on Monday, but Judge Urbain Meda announced the hearing was suspended and told parties "to remain alert for the resumption, which will be after the restoration of the constitution".