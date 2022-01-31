UrduPoint.com

Burkina Court Suspends Sankara Murder Trial Following Coup

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 06:57 PM

A long-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara is being suspended until "the restoration of the constitution", a court said Monday, a week after a military coup

The trial of Sankara's alleged killers was to resume at a military court on Monday, but Judge Urbain Meda announced the hearing was suspended and told parties "to remain alert for the resumption, which will be after the restoration of the constitution".

