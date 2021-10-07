UrduPoint.com

Burkina Ex-president To Snub Trial On Sankara Assassination

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore, the main accused in a long-awaited trial on the 1987 assassination of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, will boycott the upcoming proceedings, his lawyers said on Thursday

Ouagadougou, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore, the main accused in a long-awaited trial on the 1987 assassination of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, will boycott the upcoming proceedings, his lawyers said on Thursday.

"President Blaise Compaore will not be attending the political trial that is being staged against him at the military court of Ouagadougou, nor will we," Burkinabe and French attorneys for Compaore said.

