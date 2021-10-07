Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ouagadougou, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore, the main accused in a long-awaited trial on the 1987 assassination of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, will boycott the upcoming proceedings, his lawyers said on Thursday.

"President Blaise Compaore will not be attending the political trial that is being staged against him at the military court of Ouagadougou, nor will we," Burkinabe and French attorneys for Compaore said.