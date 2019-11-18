Burkina Faso army says 32 'terrorists' killed in two operations

The Burkina Faso army said on Sunday it had killed 32 "terrorists" in two operations in the north of the country after an attack on a patrol

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The Burkina Faso army said on Sunday it had killed 32 "terrorists" in two operations in the north of the country after an attack on a patrol.

One soldier was killed in the operations, which come less than a month after 37 people were killed in an ambush on a convoy transporting employees of a Canadian mining company.

Trente-deux "terroristes" tont "neutralis s" vendredi et samedi lors de deux op rations militaires dans le nord du Burkina Faso apr s l'attaque d'une patrouille, a annonc l' tat-major burkinab dans un communiqu transmis dimanche l'AFP.

Selon le texte, l'arm e a ripost en force une attaque d'une patrouille vendredi 15 novembre tuant "24 terroristes". Le lendemain, sur la base de renseignements obtenus vendredi, l'arm e a men un autre op ration tuant "huit terroristes". Un soldat burkinab a t tu lors de ces op rations. L'AFP n'a pu confirmer le bilan de source ind pendante.

ab-pgf