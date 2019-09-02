UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Court Imposes Prison Sentences On Organizers Of Failed 2015 Coup - Reports

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:13 PM

A military court in Burkina Faso on Monday sentenced the leaders of the September 2015 attempted coup to varying prison terms, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A military court in Burkina Faso on Monday sentenced the leaders of the September 2015 attempted coup to varying prison terms, media reported.

General Gilbert Diendrere, one of the military leaders of the coup, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while another coup leader, general Djibrill Bassole, will spend 10 years in jail, the Burkina24 news portal reported.

Diendrere and Bassole were also stripped of all military awards, the media said.

Additionally, the court handed out sentences to 14 others involved in the coup.

In September 2015, a group of Burkina Faso military officers detained then-acting President Michel Kafando, the prime minister and other ministers, and subsequently announced the removal of the acting head of state and the termination of the interim government. The politicians were later released, while the coup leaders and troops loyal to the government signed an agreement to prevent violence in Ouagadougou, the country's capital.

