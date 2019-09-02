UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Court Jails Two Generals Over 2015 Coup

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:08 PM

A military court in Burkina Faso on Monday convicted and jailed two generals on charges of masterminding a coup in the fragile Sahel state in 2015, an AFP reporter said

General Gilbert Diendere was convicted on charges of murder and harming state security and handed a 20-year prison term, while General Djibrill Bassole, accused of treason, was ordered jailed for 10 years.

The coup, carried out by troops loyal to ousted president Blaise Compaore, was thwarted by public protest but at the cost of 14 lives.

