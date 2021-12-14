Burkina Faso Forms New Government With 10 New Ministerial Picks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Burkina Faso's Prime Minister-elect Lassina Zerbo, who was previous Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, announced the cabinet picks for a new government, media reported Tuesday.

On December 9, the former prime minister of Burkina Faso, Christophe Dabire was fired from the position amid escalating tensions due to the inability to quell the armed Islamist attacks which had already killed an estimated 2,000 people and forced 1.4 million to flee their homes.

Lassina Zerbo, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, said on Monday evening that the new government included ten newly appointed ministers, with two retained and 19 quitting their posts.

The two ministers returning to the office were Hadizatou Rosine Sori-Coulibaly (the former Economy, Finance and Development minister) to head the foreign ministry and Smaila Ouedraogo (previously the Health, Youth, Training and Professional Integration Minister) to lead the ecological transition and the environment ministry, the AIB agency reported.

The outgoing government will remain in office until the new one is sworn in by Burkinabe President Marc Kabore.