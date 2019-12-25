UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso In Mourning After Double Jihadist Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:47 PM

Burkina Faso in mourning after double jihadist attacks

Burkina Faso was in mourning Wednesday after jihadists killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, in double attacks in the north in one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of violence in the West African country

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Burkina Faso was in mourning Wednesday after jihadists killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, in double attacks in the north in one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of violence in the West African country.

Seven soldiers and 80 jihadists also died in Tuesday's simultaneous attacks on the town of Arbinda and its military base in Soum province, which lasted "several hours" and was of a "rare intensity", the army said.

Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen regular jihadist attacks which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when militant violence began to spread across the Sahel region.

"A large group of terrorists simultaneously attacked the military base and the civilian population in Arbinda," the army chief of staff said in a statement.

"This barbaric attack resulted in the deaths of 35 civilian victims, most of them women," President Roch Marc Christian Kabore added on Twitter, praising the "bravery and commitment" of the defence and security forces.

Government spokesman Remis Dandjinou later said 31 of the civilian victims were women, adding around 20 soldiers and six civilians were wounded.

The president has declared 48 hours of national mourning.

There was worldwide condemnation of the attack, as well as expressions of support for Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Condemnation Twitter Died Mali Burkina Faso Niger Women 2015 Christian All

Recent Stories

Anti-Putin activist 'forcibly drafted' and sent to ..

2 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Starts Photo Trend to Support Sputnik Es ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi protesters rally after night of arson attack ..

2 minutes ago

Displaced Syrian grows mushrooms to feed family

2 minutes ago

Spain's coastguard saves 200 migrants on Christmas ..

8 minutes ago

NAB Karachi asks aggrieved persons to lodge compla ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.