Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Burkina Faso Military Say They In Charge of Country

The Burkina Faso military said on Monday that they are in charge of the country now and vowed to remain committed to international obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Burkina Faso military said on Monday that they are in charge of the country now and vowed to remain committed to international obligations.

Earlier in the day, dozens of soldiers who rebelled arrived in front of the state broadcaster's building to make a statement.

The RFI radio broadcaster reported that president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been possibly detained.

"I place the responsibility from today on the leaders of this democratic transition, the leaders of the country, to ensure the continuity of the state," the leader of rebels said in a statement, which was broadcast on Twitter.

The military said that a transitional governing body will be established, adding that the country will remain committed to international obligations.

