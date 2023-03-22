MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The decision of the government of Burkina Faso to denounce the military assistance agreement with France was in connection with the lack of results in the fight against terrorism, President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso Ousmane Bougouma told Sputnik.

On March 1, Burkina Faso announced the denunciation of the agreement on military assistance with France, signed 60 years ago. The foreign ministry of Burkina Faso also notified the French side that the decision would go into effect one month after official written notification.

"The purpose of the military agreement we signed with France was to support the army of Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism. The government decided to terminate it because the result did not live up to expectations, as terrorism continued to spread in our country," Bougouma said.

The French military has almost withdrawn from Burkina Faso, the official said, noting that the army of Burkina Faso is currently reorganizing and gradually gaining strength in the fight against terrorism.