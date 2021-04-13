UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Ousted Leader Indicted For Complicity In Sankara's Murder - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

Former Burkinabe leader Blaise Compaore was indicted on Tuesday by the country's military tribunal for his involvement in the murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, Burkina24 media outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Former Burkinabe leader Blaise Compaore was indicted on Tuesday by the country's military tribunal for his involvement in the murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara, Burkina24 media outlet reported.

Besides Compaore, who ruled the West African nation in 1987-2014, the tribunal will also try 13 other people, including military figures, on charges of attacks on state security, complicity in the assassination, and the concealment of corpses within the framework of the case.

Sankara came to power in 1983 and left the office posthumously in 1987, both times as a result of takeovers.

During the 1987 coup, he was killed by mutineers led by Compaore, who then assumed the presidency. Compaore was Sankara's top associate and participated in the 1983 coup which brought Sankara to power. He then turned against his ally due to Sankara spoiling relations with France and neighboring Ivory Coast.

The details of Sankara's murder have not been investigated until 2015, when Burkina Faso issued an international arrest warrant for Compaore in connection with the case, a year after he was ousted from power in 2014 as a result of an uprising triggered by plans to run for another presidential term.

