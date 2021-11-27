UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso Police Fire Tear Gas Against Protesters In Capital - Reports

Burkina Faso police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters in the capital early Saturday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Burkina Faso police used tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters in the capital early Saturday, media reported.

The Burkinese took to the streets of Ouagadougou to protest the government's public policies, according to the Burkina24 news outlet.

The protesters failed to get to the Square of Nation which was designed as a venue for the manifestation, as the main entrances were guarded by police and gendarmerie.

As more and more people were joining the rally, the situation was getting tense, and at 09:05 a.m. (09:05 GMT), police fired tear gas. Demonstrators ran away from the site and threw rocks at police officers, Burkina24 said.

