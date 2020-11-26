Burkina Faso president Kabore wins re-election in landslide

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore secured a landslide victory in his bid for a second term, according to election results announced Thursday, after a campaign dominated by his record on fighting a bloody jihadist offensive

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore secured a landslide victory in his bid for a second term, according to election results announced Thursday, after a campaign dominated by his record on fighting a bloody jihadist offensive.

Kabore gained a large outright majority in the first round of Sunday's presidential election, obviating the need for a runoff ballot, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) said.

"Mr Kabore... with 57.87 percent of the vote, is provisionally elected president of (Burkina) Faso in the first round," CENI chief Newton Ahmed Barry said.

Eddie Komboigo, the champion of ousted president Blaise Campaore's party, came second in Sunday's vote with 15.48 percent of the ballot.

He was followed in the 13-candidate field by Zephirin Diabre, considered by pundits to be the best-placed opposition hopeful, with 12.46 percent.

Speaking shortly after CENI's announcement, Kabore offered an olive branch to the opposition, which has criticised the election as flawed.

"I will deploy all my efforts so that through continuous consultation, through dialogue... we can work together for peace and development," he said at his party's headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou.

"We are all Burkinabe, seeking to build a better Burkina Faso together," he said.

"It is a victory... we do have joy in our hearts, but there is also a major responsibility -- that of being the president of all Burkinabe, without exception.

" Kabore, 63, has been under fire for what critics say has been a lacklustre response to a five-year-old jihadist insurgency that has rolled in from Mali.

Despite his record, he was the favourite in what commentators said was one of the country's most open elections in years.

By winning an overall majority in the first round he avoids a runoff vote in which he would have had to stand against a single candidate backed by a united opposition.

- Opposition complaints - One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is struggling with a jihadist campaign that has claimed at least 1,200 lives since 2015 and forced around a million people to flee their homes.

Opposition parties say Sunday's vote was marked by fraud and flawed procedures, threatening to reject "results stained by irregularities." Their complaints include polling stations that either did not open or opened late, insecure handling of ballot boxes and arbitrary changes to voting areas.

Because of the unrest, the election was not held across at least one-fifth of the territory.

The closure of some 1,300 polling stations reduced the potential pool of voters from 6.49 million to 5.89 million in a population of 20 million, according to CENI.

Around 800 other polling stations that should have opened remained closed.

Pro-Kabore parties on Tuesday argued that all candidates were equally affected by the problems and that in any case they were not on a scale to have any major impact on the result.