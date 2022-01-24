UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso President Urges Mutinying Soldiers To Lay Down Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Burkina Faso President Urges Mutinying Soldiers to Lay Down Arms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore emerged on Monday to urge mutinying soldiers to lay down their arms after media reports suggested he had been captured.

"Our nation is going through difficult times. At this precise moment we must safeguard our democratic gains. I invite those who have taken up arms to lay them down in the higher interests of the nation. It is through dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions," he tweeted.

Government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga denied reports of a military coup on Sunday. He said the civilian government was aware that shooting had broken out at barracks in the capital Ouagadougou but reaffirmed confidence in the loyalty of the armed forces.

Jeune Afrique, a pan-African weekly, cited its sources as saying on Monday that President Kabore and parliamentary leader Allassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, had been captured by mutinying troops. Kabore was said to be held at military barracks.

Gunfire was reportedly heard outside the presidential residence on Sunday night. A source told Jeune Afrique there were victims but the president was not among them.

Related Topics

Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.