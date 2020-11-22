UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Security Fire Warning Shots at US Citizen Who Then Dies at Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Burkina Faso security forces opened fire at an American citizen who was acting "suspiciously" while walking outside a military camp in the capital Ouagadougou, the AFP news agency reports citing security and diplomatic sources.

Soldiers fired warning shots at the man outside the Baba Sy military base on Saturday, when he refused to comply and tried to flee, a high-ranking security source told AFP, adding that some of the shots hit the American citizen and he was taken to a health center where he died.

The American Embassy in Burkina Faso confirmed to AFP the death of an American citizen in Ouagadougou.

The incident comes ahead of the general election that will be held in Burkina Faso on Sunday, November 22. The US embassy has advised American citizens to exercise caution, warning that terrorist attacks, kidnappings, unrest and violence were possible in Burkina Faso ahead, during and following the election.

