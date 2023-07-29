Open Menu

Burkina Faso Supports Russia's Military Operation In Ukraine - Transitional President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Burkina Faso Supports Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine - Transitional President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The people of Burkina Faso support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the transitional president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, said on Saturday.

"Russia is now carrying out a special operation ... Be sure that our people support you. We support your government," Traore said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

