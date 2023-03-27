UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso Takes France 24 Off Air Over Interview With Al-Qaeda Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Burkina Faso Takes France 24 Off Air Over Interview With al-Qaeda Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Burkina Faso suspended indefinitely the broadcasting of state-owned French news channel France 24 on Monday after it controversially aired an interview with an Islamist leader.

"The government has taken a responsible decision in the higher interest of the nation to suspend sine die the broadcasting of France 24 programs in the entire national territory," government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo said.

The interview aired this month featured Yezid Mebarek, who claims to lead al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization).

Ouedraogo argued that by giving the floor to the head of a violent militant group, France 24 was "not only acting as a communications office for these terrorists, but, worse, it is providing a space for the legitimization of terrorist actions and hate speech."

France 24 denied any wrongdoing. It called the accusations unfounded and criticized the Western African government, which has been at odds with France over the French military presence in the region, for taking the channel off air without due notice.

