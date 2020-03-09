Burkina Faso 'vigilante' attacks kill 43

At least 43 people have been killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, in what local sources described as apparent vigilante reprisals for militants violence

"On Sunday, attacks were carried out on the villages of Dinguila and Barga... in Yatenga province. The provisional toll is 43 victims," the government said in a statement.

The statement did not blame any group for the attack or mentionthe Fulani community.