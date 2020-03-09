UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso 'vigilante' Attacks Kill 43

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

Burkina Faso 'vigilante' attacks kill 43

At least 43 people have been killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, in what local sources described as apparent vigilante reprisals for militants violence

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 43 people have been killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, in what local sources described as apparent vigilante reprisals for militants violence.

"On Sunday, attacks were carried out on the villages of Dinguila and Barga... in Yatenga province. The provisional toll is 43 victims," the government said in a statement.

The statement did not blame any group for the attack or mentionthe Fulani community.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Burkina Faso Sunday Government

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

31 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

46 minutes ago

IS claims attack at Afghan presidential inaugurati ..

2 minutes ago

India court orders 'name and shame' posters of pro ..

2 minutes ago

10 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

China Successfully Places Another Satellite for Be ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.