UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Rejects Reports On President's Detention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Rejects Reports on President's Detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The defense minister of Burkina Faso has rejected reports on detention of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and said that the situation in the country was under control, after shooting was heard in some cities on Sunday.

"The head of state was not detained... it is all under control," Barthelemy Simpore told the country's Omega radio station.

Earlier in the day, the media reported citing a communique that the government of Burkina Faso rejected reports on the seizure of power by the army.

Gunfire in military camps was heard in the Burkinese capital of Ouagadougou on early Sunday, and the reason has not been reported yet, as radio station RFI said.

There is a jail in one of the camps where Gen. Gilbert Diendere is serving his sentence for a coup attempt in 2015.

Shooting was also reported to have been heard in one of the country's largest cities of Kaya.

This come a day after clashes erupted between police and protesters who staged a rally after the authorities failed to curb violence that gripped the country. Earlier in January, a group of soldiers was arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilize institutions, the country's media said.

Related Topics

Army Police Jail Kaya Ouagadougou Burkina Faso January Sunday 2015 Christian Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

7 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

23 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

23 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

23 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.