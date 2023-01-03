Burkina Faso's military government asked French Ambassador Luc Hallade to leave the country for allegedly asking his compatriots to move out of one of the Burkinabe cities due to security concerns, French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Burkina Faso's military government asked French Ambassador Luc Hallade to leave the country for allegedly asking his compatriots to move out of one of the Burkinabe cities due to security concerns, French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing sources.

According to Le Monde, Hallade, who has served as ambassador since 2019, was asked to leave Burkina Faso in a letter sent by the country's government to the French Foreign Ministry in late December. The newspaper's sources in the government of the African nation confirmed the content of the letter.

Le Monde also stated that Burkina Faso's authorities did not provide reasons for the measure, though some sources said that the country's foreign ministry decided to ask the ambassador to leave due to his letter to French citizens sent in early December where the diplomat asked the French people to move out of the city of Kodagu due to security reasons.

Hallade's expulsion came less than a month after the Burkinabe Foreign Ministry declared UN Resident Coordinator Barbara Manzi persona non grata and asked her immediately leave the country without giving any official reason.

Over the past year, Burkina Faso saw a number of political crises, with the two governments subsequently overthrown over the course of nine months.�

In October, Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as head of the transitional government of Burkina Faso in front of the country's constitutional council.

In late September, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who came to power through a coup earlier this year, was ousted by a group of military officers led by Traore in what became the second military takeover in the country in eight months.

Damiba overthrew elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January, 2022.