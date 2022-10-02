UrduPoint.com

Burkina Faso's New Military Leaders Say Situation 'Under Control'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Burkina Faso's New Military Leaders Say Situation 'Under Control'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Army officers who recently seized power in Burkina Faso and toppled former leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba said on Sunday that the situation in the West African nation remains "under control" and urged civilians to stop "acts of violence" targeting the French embassy.

Earlier in the day, media reported that protesters started a fire outside the French embassy in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday evening. Paris condemned the attack and urged Burkina Faso to ensure the security of French diplomats. Protests continued in several districts of Ouagadougou over the Saturday night, and a military helicopter was flying overhead. In Bobo-Dioulasso, the country's second-largest city, a fire was set up near the French Institute.

"We would like to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is gradually being restored," the military said in a statement posted by the RTB broadcaster on social media.

The military group urged the population to remain calm and "refrain from any acts of violence or vandalism" against the French embassy or military base.

On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.

The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader sought refuge at a French military base.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Social Media Ouagadougou Paris Burkina Faso January Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

10 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

19 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

19 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

19 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.