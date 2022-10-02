(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Army officers who recently seized power in Burkina Faso and toppled former leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba said on Sunday that the situation in the West African nation remains "under control" and urged civilians to stop "acts of violence" targeting the French embassy.

Earlier in the day, media reported that protesters started a fire outside the French embassy in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, on Saturday evening. Paris condemned the attack and urged Burkina Faso to ensure the security of French diplomats. Protests continued in several districts of Ouagadougou over the Saturday night, and a military helicopter was flying overhead. In Bobo-Dioulasso, the country's second-largest city, a fire was set up near the French Institute.

"We would like to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is gradually being restored," the military said in a statement posted by the RTB broadcaster on social media.

The military group urged the population to remain calm and "refrain from any acts of violence or vandalism" against the French embassy or military base.

On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months. Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders.

The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader sought refuge at a French military base.