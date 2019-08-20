At least 24 troops were killed in northern Burkina Faso as a result of a recent attack by militants, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) At least 24 troops were killed in northern Burkina Faso as a result of a recent attack by militants , local media reported on Tuesday.

The attack by an armed terrorist group on a military unit in the province of Soum took place on Monday morning, Afriquinfos news outlet reported.

According to Burkina Faso's General Staff, apart from 24 dead, 12 to 17 soldiers are missing and many are critically injured. The militants also seized weapons.

The Army Command said it was conducting a large-scale air and ground operation to search for the attackers and further neutralize them.

There are two major Islamic groups active in Burkina Faso Ansarul islam and the Support Group for Islam and Muslims.