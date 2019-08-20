UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina Faso's Terrorist Attack Kills 24 Troops - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Burkina Faso's Terrorist Attack Kills 24 Troops - Reports

At least 24 troops were killed in northern Burkina Faso as a result of a recent attack by militants, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) At least 24 troops were killed in northern Burkina Faso as a result of a recent attack by militants, local media reported on Tuesday.

The attack by an armed terrorist group on a military unit in the province of Soum took place on Monday morning, Afriquinfos news outlet reported.

According to Burkina Faso's General Staff, apart from 24 dead, 12 to 17 soldiers are missing and many are critically injured. The militants also seized weapons.

The Army Command said it was conducting a large-scale air and ground operation to search for the attackers and further neutralize them.

There are two major Islamic groups active in Burkina Faso Ansarul islam and the Support Group for Islam and Muslims.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Militants Army Burkina Faso Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Indian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Kashmir Durin ..

3 minutes ago

Modernizing security system to improve CPEC Projec ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Woman Dies of Listeriosis After Eating Mea ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains life imprisonment of convi ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges peace-loving nations to t ..

36 minutes ago

Spain's Left-Wing Podemos Offers to Resume Gov't C ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.