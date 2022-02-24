UrduPoint.com

Burkina Junta-created Panel Proposes 30-month Transition

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Burkina junta-created panel proposes 30-month transition

A commission created by the junta that seized power in Burkina Faso last month has proposed a 30-month transition period before the country returns to constitutional rule, military and government sources said Thursday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A commission created by the junta that seized power in Burkina Faso last month has proposed a 30-month transition period before the country returns to constitutional rule, military and government sources said Thursday.

The commission "proposes a 30-month transition" led by junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as well as "the establishment of a small government and legislative body", the military source told AFP.

The proposal was confirmed by a source close to the presidency.

Related Topics

Burkina Faso Government

Recent Stories

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Kh ..

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Khan Not Reported - Source

39 seconds ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Med ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Medium Term - German Economy Mini ..

41 seconds ago
 Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

42 seconds ago
 Opposition's no-confidence-trumpet ploy to remain ..

Opposition's no-confidence-trumpet ploy to remain relevant politically

44 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Leadership Knew About Ru ..

Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Leadership Knew About Russian Military Operation

46 seconds ago
 Expert says 17 tremors in 30 days is a 'warning si ..

Expert says 17 tremors in 30 days is a 'warning signal' for IIOJK

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>