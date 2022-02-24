Burkina junta-created panel proposes 30-month transition

A commission created by the junta that seized power in Burkina Faso last month has proposed a 30-month transition period before the country returns to constitutional rule, military and government sources said Thursday

The commission "proposes a 30-month transition" led by junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as well as "the establishment of a small government and legislative body", the military source told AFP.

The proposal was confirmed by a source close to the presidency.