Burkina opens trial of alleged killers of radical hero Sankara

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A military court in Ouagadougou on Monday began the trial of 14 men accused in the assassination of Burkina Faso's leftwing leader Thomas Sankara nearly 34 years ago, AFP reporters saw.

Sankara was gunned down after just four years in power during a putsch led by his comrade-in-arms, Blaise Compaore, who is being tried in absentia.

