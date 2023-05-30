UrduPoint.com

Burkina PM Vows No Deal With Insurgents As 40 Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Burkina Faso's prime minister on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with insurgents who control swathes of the country as officials reported that around 40 people had been killed in fresh attacks

Burkina Faso's prime minister on Tuesday ruled out negotiations with insurgents who control swathes of the country as officials reported that around 40 people had been killed in fresh attacks.

"We will never negotiate, either over Burkina Faso's territorial integrity or its sovereignty," Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told parliament, adding that the government aimed to double the number of volunteers for the VDP civil defence militia to 100,000.

"The only negotiations that matter with these armed bandits are those taking place on the battlefield," de Tambela told the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

His comments came shortly before regional officials said an armed convoy was targeted Saturday near Bourasso close to the Malian border, with another local source saying most victims were VDP members.

"The attack caused the death of around 20 people, mainly VDP," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The regional government did not give a death toll, but claimed that 18 insurgents had been wounded and captured.

A security source confirmed the attack on the convoy, adding that air support called in afterward had "neutralised" around 30 insurgents.

The source also said some 20 people were killed in the same region on Sunday, when suspected jihadists attacked Ouakara, a village around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Bourasso.

One resident told AFP that the toll could rise.

"Many people have left the village for Nouna or Dedougou, because the terrorists gave them a 72-hour deadline to leave the village," the resident said.

- 'Whatever the cost' - Burkina Faso has been ruled since 2022 by a junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore.

He has vowed to recapture the 40 percent of the country's territory seized since 2015 by the militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Traore has also ousted the French military force deployed to help battle the insurgents in several Sahel nations, and is suspected instead of eyeing Russian military help.

After a series of bloody attacks since the start of this year, the junta announced in April a general mobilisation for the armed forces.

Since 2015, violence has seen more than 10,000 killed -- both civilians and military -- according to NGOs, and displaced some two million people.

