UrduPoint.com

Burkina Starts Trial Of Alleged Killers Of Left-wing Idol Sankara

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:09 PM

Burkina starts trial of alleged killers of left-wing idol Sankara

A military court in Ouagadougou on Monday began the long-awaited trial of 14 men, including the former president, accused in the assassination of Burkina Faso's left-wing leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago The slaying of Sankara, a pan-Africanist icon, has for years cast a shadow over the poor Sahel state, fuelling its reputation for turbulence and bloodshed

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A military court in Ouagadougou on Monday began the long-awaited trial of 14 men, including the former president, accused in the assassination of Burkina Faso's left-wing leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago The slaying of Sankara, a pan-Africanist icon, has for years cast a shadow over the poor Sahel state, fuelling its reputation for turbulence and bloodshed.

Sankara and 12 others were riddled with bullets by a hit squad on October 15, 1987 during a putsch that brought his friend and comrade-in-arms Blaise Compaore to power.

Compaore, the chief accused, announced through his lawyers last week that he would boycott the trial.

He ruled the country for 27 years before being deposed by a popular uprising in 2014 and fleeing to neighbouring Ivory Coast, which granted him citizenship.

He and his former right-hand man, General Gilbert Diendere, who once headed the elite Presidential Security Regiment, face charges of complicity in murder, harming state security and complicity in the concealment of corpses.

Diendere, 61, is already serving a 20-year sentence for masterminding a plot in 2015 against the transitional government that followed Compaore's ouster.

He appeared in court dressed in military uniform and looked relaxed.

Another prominent figure among the accused is Hyacinthe Kafando, a former chief warrant officer in Compaore's presidential guard, who is accused of leading the gunmen. He is on the run.

Compaore has always rejected suspicions that he orchestrated the killing.

His lawyers last week announced he would not be attending a "political trial" that they said was flawed by irregularities, and insisted he enjoyed immunity as a former head of state.

- Left-wing hero - A young army captain and Marxist-Leninist, Sankara came to power in a coup in 1983 aged just 33.

He tossed out the country's name of Upper Volta, a legacy of the French colonial era, and renamed it Burkina Faso, which means "the land of honest men".

He pushed ahead with a socialist agenda of nationalisations and banned female genital mutilation, polygamy and forced marriages.

Like Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, he became an idol in left-wing circles in Africa, lauded for his radical policies and defiance of the big powers.

Burkina Faso has long been burdened by silence over the assassination and many are angry that the killers have gone unpunished.

During Compaore's long rule, the question of Sankara's bloody death was taboo.

After his ouster, the interim government in 2015 launched an investigation into the episode, and the following year issued an international arrest warrant for him.

- 'Day of truth' - Sankara's widow Mariam, who lives in southern France, came to Ouagadougou for the opening of the trial.

"This is a day of truth for me, my family and all Burkinabe," she said, referring to the name of Burkina citizens.

The family's lawyer, Stanislas Benewende Sankara -- who shares the same name but is not a relative -- said Compaore' absence was a "slap in the face" to Burkina Faso's justice system.

The trial "may not be the end of the tunnel, but we are reaching a very important phase, judicially speaking," he said.

One of the world's most impoverished countries, Burkina Faso has also been battling a militant insurgency since 2015 that has claimed more than 1,400 lives and forced 1.3 million people from their homes.

Related Topics

Africa Murder World Army Poor Lawyers Immunity France Young Ouagadougou Man Same Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Ghana May October Citizenship 2015 Family All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,89 ..

Iran reports 11,256 daily COVID-19 cases, 5,702,890 in total

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialo ..

Ministry of Climate Change co-hosts regional dialogue on illegal trade of Houbar ..

27 minutes ago
 The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening ..

The Leader Of The Nation Took Part In The Opening Ceremony Of The National Day O ..

30 minutes ago
 Governor emphasizes for ensuring relief items to H ..

Governor emphasizes for ensuring relief items to Harnai earthquake affectees

3 minutes ago
 Japan boss vows to fight for World Cup place again ..

Japan boss vows to fight for World Cup place against Australia

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad organizes training workshop ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad organizes training workshop

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.