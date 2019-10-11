Burkina violence forces 267,000 to flee in last 3 months: UNHCR

(@imziishan)

Violence in Burkina Faso has caused more than a quarter of a million people to flee their homes over the last three months, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Violence in Burkina Faso has caused more than a quarter of a million people to flee their homes over the last three months, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR ) said on Friday.

"Some 486,000 have been forced to flee within the country, 267,000 of whom in the past three months alone. A further 16,000 are refugees inneighbouring countries," the agency's spokesman, Andrew Mbogori, saidin a statement received by AFP.