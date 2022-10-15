Burkinabe Military Leader Traore Becomes Interim President - Source

OUAGADOUGOU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Burkina Faso's military leader Capt. Ibraim Traore has been appointed interim president of the country, a local official source told Sputnik on Friday.

"An agreement has been reached to appoint military leader Ibraim Traore as president of the country for the transitional period," the source said.

Traore replaced Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba at the helm of MPSR following a coup on September 30, the second since the West African nation's president, Roch Kabore, was overthrown in January. Damiba said he had agreed to go after several conditions were met. He is reportedly in Togo.