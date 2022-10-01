Burkinabe Military Overthrows Interim Government Head - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) A military group in Burkina Faso led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore on Friday night announced the ouster of Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the head of the country's interim government, the suspension of the country's constitution, the dissolution of the government, and the closure of borders, the Lefaso.net news portal reported.

According to the report, the group accused Damiba of diverting away from the ideals of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), the ruling military junta of Burkina Faso since the coup d'etat in January 2022.

The military, which claimed its allegiance to the MPSR, suspended the country's constitution and transitional charter, dissolved the government and the transitional legislative assembly, established a curfew from 9 p.

m. to 5 a.m. and closed the country's borders until further orders, the portal said.

The group also announced the suspension of all political activity and the activities of civil society organizations. The military is intending to gather the "living forces of the nation to appoint a civilian or military president."

The Faso outlet reported earlier on Friday that the gunfire could be heard in several districts of the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou, including near the Baba Sy military camp.

The MPSR, led by Damiba, seized power in Burkina Faso on January 24. The military group ousted then-Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolved the government and suspended the constitution. The group later announced their decision to restore the country's constitution.