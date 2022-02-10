UrduPoint.com

Burkinese Constitutional Council Recognizes Coup's Leader As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Burkina Faso's Constitutional Council declared a new military strongman, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as de facto president of the country as of January 24, Burkina24 news agency reported on Thursday.

"Mr Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, lieutenant colonel of National Armed Forces, is de facto president of Burkina Faso as of 24 of January 2022," the council said in a statement.

According to the news outlet, the council also set the official date for Damib's inauguration as president of the country on February 16th.

On January 23, intense gunfire was heard in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. Diendere was freed, while then President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and parliament leader Alassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, were captured by mutinying soldiers. The military chose Damiba to take over as president.

