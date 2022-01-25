UrduPoint.com

Burkinese Military Say President No Longer Exercising His Powers

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The military in Burkina Faso said in a televised address that President Roch Marc Kabore was no longer exercising his powers.

"The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration made a decision on January 24, 2022 to end the reign of Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The decision was made for the sole purpose of allowing our country ... to join all forces in order to fight for the territorial integrity of our country," the military said in their first address after coming to power.

The country experienced a constant deterioration in the security situation, they said.

"The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration informs the local and international community that the constitution is being suspended; the government is dissolved, the National Assembly is dissolved; land and air borders are closed from 00:00 on January 24, 2022, until further notice; a curfew is being introduced throughout the country from 21:00 to 05:00, starting from today, until further notice," a military spokesman said in an address to the people.

The military announced their intention to return the country "to a constitutional order acceptable to all."

"The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration also guarantees Burkina Faso's partners and friends ... that it will continue to honor its international obligations, in particular in the area of human rights," they said.

