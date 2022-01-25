Burkinese President Resigns Amid Reports of Military Coup in Country - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Kabore resigned amid reports of a military coup in the country, media reported citing sources.

Earlier, pan-African portal LSI Africa reported that the family of president Kabore had left Burkina Faso. Military rebels, according to media reports, demanded the resignation of the president. The leader himself was allegedly under the protection of the gendarmerie forces.

Eyewitnesses reported to the media that shooting was heard near the presidential residence on Sunday evening, and helicopters were seen in the sky.

It noted that Kabore had not appeared in public since Sunday. His resignation was reported to Reuters by security and political sources.

According to media reports, military rebels in Burkina Faso released from prison Gen. Gilbert Diendere, who was convicted by the authorities in 2015 of attempting a coup.