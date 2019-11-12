Burkov Extradition to US Contradicts Russia-Israel Partner Relations - Foreign Ministry

Moscow deeply regrets that an Israeli court has ruled to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States as this move runs counter to the partner relations established between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israel's charge d'affaires in Russia Yacov Livne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Moscow deeply regrets that an Israeli court has ruled to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States as this move runs counter to the partner relations established between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israel's charge d'affaires in Russia Yacov Livne.

Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities in 2015. He is facing charges related to money laundering and computer hacking in the United States.

Russia has also filed charges against Burkov and demanded his extradition.

�"The Russian side expressed deep regret at the decision of the Israeli authorities to extradite Russian citizen Burkov to the United States, despite the existing request of the Russian relevant bodies to extradite him to his Homeland, and noted that such actions run counter to the constructive partnership that have been developing dynamically in recent years between Russia and Israel," the ministry said in a statement.