UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkov Extradition To US Contradicts Russia-Israel Partner Relations - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:52 PM

Burkov Extradition to US Contradicts Russia-Israel Partner Relations - Foreign Ministry

Moscow deeply regrets that an Israeli court has ruled to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States as this move runs counter to the partner relations established between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israel's charge d'affaires in Russia Yacov Livne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Moscow deeply regrets that an Israeli court has ruled to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States as this move runs counter to the partner relations established between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israel's charge d'affaires in Russia Yacov Livne.

Burkov was detained at the Tel Aviv airport at the request of US authorities in 2015. He is facing charges related to money laundering and computer hacking in the United States.

Russia has also filed charges against Burkov and demanded his extradition.

�"The Russian side expressed deep regret at the decision of the Israeli authorities to extradite Russian citizen Burkov to the United States, despite the existing request of the Russian relevant bodies to extradite him to his Homeland, and noted that such actions run counter to the constructive partnership that have been developing dynamically in recent years between Russia and Israel," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia United States Money 2015 Airport Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

3 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

3 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

3 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

3 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

1 minute ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.