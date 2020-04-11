Burning Man Festival 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Iconic music and arts festival Burning Man has become the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic as organizers on Friday said they would not hold this year's event in the Nevada desert of the United States.

The festival annually brings tens of thousands into a temporary camp town called Black Rock City where large artworks are built and set on fire at the end.

"After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020. Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do," the organizers said in a statement.

The organizers instead invited participants to a virtual festival which they say corresponds to this year's intended theme of multiverses.

The statement assured full refunds for those who had already bought tickets but asked those who can afford it to donate part or the full price of the ticket to help the organizers, who are set to lose out on tens of millions in income.

The festival, which takes place from late August to early September annually, has become known for striking images of scantily clad party-goers and distinctive style.

The US has become the worst affected nation by the coronavirus, with over half a million people infected and over 18,000 dead as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.