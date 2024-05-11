Open Menu

Burnley Relegated From Premier League After Loss At Spurs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Burnley relegated from Premier League after loss at Spurs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's side needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's 25th minute opener gave the second-bottom Clarets a glimmer of hope.

But Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later and Micky van de Ven bagged Tottenham's winner in the 82nd minute.

Five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with one game left, Burnley join already-relegated Sheffield United in returning to the Championship after last season's promotion.

Kompany consoled his heart-broken players on the pitch after the final whistle as the grim reality of relegation washed over them.

Burnley had been heading back towards the second tier for months before finally showing some fight in recent weeks to stay in the hunt to beat the drop.

Former Manchester City defender Kompany was hailed for the stylish way Burnley swaggered to the Championship title last season.

But the Premier League proved far tougher for Kompany, who is in his second season in charge of the Turf Moor club.

It took Burnley seven games to secure their first league win of the campaign, setting the tone for a difficult season that included heavy defeats against Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Clarets spent six successive seasons in the top tier from 2016 to 2022 under Sean Dyche.

Now Kompany will have to start from scratch in the Championship if he is to eventually reestablish Burnley as Premier League regulars.

Related Topics

London Van Sheffield Nottingham 2016 From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

5 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

6 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

6 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

6 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

10 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

10 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

12 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

14 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

23 hours ago

More Stories From World