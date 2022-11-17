UrduPoint.com

Burns, Naryshkin's Talks In Ankara Initiated By Washington - Senior Russian Diplomat

Published November 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Burns, Naryshkin's Talks in Ankara Initiated by Washington - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) A meeting between Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and CIA Director William Burns in Ankara on November 14 was initiated by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

On Monday, CNN reported, citing a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson, that Burns had met with Naryshkin, in Ankara for talks on detained US citizens and nuclear risks.

"The contact was initiated by the American side, it was carried out through the special services. The issues discussed there are sensitive," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

Dialogue between Russia and the United States is underway, but it is not of a systemic nature, the diplomat said, noting that Moscow does not ask for it.

